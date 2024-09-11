IIT-Guwahati dean resigns after protests over student’s death

GUWAHATI: The Dean of Academic Affairs at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) put in his papers on Wednesday following protests by the students over the unnatural death of a student from Uttar Pradesh two days ago.

The IIT-Guwahati issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that Dean KV Krishna tendered his resignation.

“The institute authorities have received his resignation and we are discussing this internally. A decision will be taken soon,” the IIT-Guwahati said in a statement.

The 21-year-old and third-year B. Tech Computer Science Engineering student from Uttar Pradesh was found dead in his hostel room on September 9 morning.

Subsequently, the students staged a massive protest. They alleged that the student was driven to death. They claimed that he was marked FA (failed due to poor attendance) despite he had health-related issues which forced him to stay away from classes.