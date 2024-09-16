SC to hear Kolkata doctor rape-murder case on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing protests by junior doctors in West Bengal against the brutal rape and murder of a medico at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a suo motu case on Tuesday.

According to the causelist on the Supreme Court's website, the case is listed as the first item on Tuesday, September 17, before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The body of the medico, found with severe injury marks, was discovered inside the seminar hall of the hospital’s chest department on August 9.

The Supreme Court, in its latest order on September 9, directed the protesting junior doctors to resume work by September 10, 5 p.m. However, as of now, the doctors have not returned to their duties, which constitutes a violation of the court’s order. The court had warned that failure to comply could lead to disciplinary and punitive action by the state government.