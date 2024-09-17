BJP reaches agreement between Mahayuti alliance on seat sharing of assembly polls: Bawankule

He was replying to a query on the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, purportedly staking claim to 70 to 80 seats.

A consensus has been reached on 70 to 80 per cent of seats and Mahayuti leaders will soon address a joint press conference, he said.

Bawankule asked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to respond to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "removing" reservation.

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to remove the present reservations; what will happen to the Maratha quota? Jarange should respond to Rahul Gandhi's remarks," Bawankule told reporters.

The BJP has accused the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha of making "anti-reservation" remarks during his visit to the US.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asserted that the seat-sharing formula between the Mahayuti partners will be finalised soon.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in November.

In the current assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.