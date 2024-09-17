Custodial death of rape accused: Gauhati HC issues notice to Assam government

GUWATHI: The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Assam government in connection with the August 24 custodial death of a rape accused.

Abdul Awal, the father of the deceased Tafazzul Islam, has filed a petition seeking a judicial probe into his son's death and compensation. The hearing was held on Monday.

He was among the three persons accused in the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in the state’s Nagaon district. The gang rape occurred on August 22.

Awal, referencing a viral photograph purportedly showing one of the three accused, claimed that the police had mistakenly arrested his son. He contends that, despite the similarity in names, the individual in the photograph is not his son.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 4.

Earlier, the police had stated that Tafazzul died after falling into a pond while attempting to escape. The incident occurred during a visit to the crime scene on August 24.