'One nation, one election' report says 32 political parties supported proposal, 15 opposed

NEW DELHI: The high-level committee on "one nation, one election" approached 62 political parties, of which 47 responded -- 32 voicing support to holding simultaneous polls and 15 opposing it -- according to the panel's report that was accepted by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Fifteen political parties did not submit a response, said the report by the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Among the national parties, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed the proposal, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National People's Party (NPP) supported it.

"Responses were received from 47 political parties. Barring 15 political parties, the remaining 32 political parties not only favoured the system of simultaneous elections, but also advocated its adoption for saving scarce resources, protecting social harmony, and stimulating economic development," the report said.

"Those who opposed simultaneous elections raised apprehensions that its adoption could violate the basic structure of the Constitution, be anti-democratic and anti-federal, marginalise regional parties, encourage the dominance of national parties, and result in a presidential form of government," it said.