Opposition slam 'one nation, one election'; BJP allies back proposal

The Union Cabinet's approval of the 'one nation, one election' proposal has prompted sharp reactions across the political spectrum. The plan, recommended by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, with local body polls to follow within 100 days.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said "one nation, one election" is not practical and alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when polls approach.
"It is not practical, it will not work. When elections come and they (BJP) do not get any issue to raise, they divert attention from real issues," Kharge said.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien criticised the move as a "cheap stunt" by the BJP, questioning why Maharashtra elections were not announced with Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir if simultaneous polls are the goal. He also raised concerns about the constitutional amendments required, describing the proposal as a "classic Modi-Shah jumla."
BJP ally Janata Dal (United) welcomed the decision, citing the potential benefits of reducing frequent polls and ensuring policy continuity. JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad argued that it would provide long-term benefits and help boost voter turnout. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, expressed support, claiming the measure would cut election costs and strengthen national unity.
Shiv Sena (UBT) ridiculed the plan. They pointed out the government's inability to hold Maharashtra and Haryana elections simultaneously, calling it a distraction from issues like unemployment and inflation.
The Congress in Manipur raised logistical concerns, stating that providing security to all polling booths for simultaneous elections would be a significant challenge given the country's vast electorate.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also criticised the proposal, alleging it aims to centralise power in favour of the BJP. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar questioned the practicality of such a plan in a democratic country and emphasising the need for consensus among all parties.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged a hidden agenda behind the proposal, claiming it aims to weaken India's federal structure and undermine parliamentary democracy. He urged the country's democratic forces to oppose what he termed as a move to sabotage India's diverse political landscape.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asadudin Owaisi said the proposed move will destroy federalism.
"I have consistently opposed One Nation One Election because it is a solution in search of a problem. It destroys federalism and compromises democracy, which are part of the basic structure of the Constitution," he said in a post on X.
The high-level committee's recommendations include synchronising Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, followed by local body elections within 100 days, and establishing a common electoral roll. Implementing the plan would require 18 constitutional amendments, many needing approval from at least half of India's states.
The proposal is expected to face heated debate in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.