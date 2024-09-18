Opposition slam 'one nation, one election'; BJP allies back proposal

The Union Cabinet's approval of the 'one nation, one election' proposal has prompted sharp reactions across the political spectrum. The plan, recommended by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, with local body polls to follow within 100 days.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said "one nation, one election" is not practical and alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when polls approach.

"It is not practical, it will not work. When elections come and they (BJP) do not get any issue to raise, they divert attention from real issues," Kharge said.