WB Medical Council cancels Dr Ghosh’s registration amid financial irregularities, rape case developments

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Medical Council has decided to cancel the registration of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A few days ago, the council initiated the process of revoking Dr Ghosh's registration, recently serving him a show-cause notice concerning his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the hospital.

The issuance of the show-cause notice was seen as a step before the council’s final decision to cancel his medical registration.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the CBI informed the Sealdah court that there was an “inordinate delay of around 14 hours” in filing an FIR in the RG Kar rape and murder case by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal.

Mondal was arrested on Saturday night and produced before the Sealdah court on Sunday, alongside Dr Sandip Ghosh.

According to the CBI’s submission, the police made a General Diary (GD) entry past 11 pm on 9 August, followed by the FIR minutes later. By then, the post-mortem report had arrived, clearly indicating rape and murder.

The CBI’s lawyers claimed there was a “conspiracy with hospital authorities and unknown persons” and that incorrect information was deliberately included.

The court remanded both Ghosh and Mondal in CBI custody until 17 September, the day when the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case. The alleged delay in filing the FIR had been raised during the previous hearing in the apex court on 9 September.