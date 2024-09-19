Arvind Kejriwal to kick off election campaign in Haryana from Sep 20

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will start campaigning in Haryana on Friday with a first roadshow in the Jagadhri assembly constituency. He will be addressing 13 programs in 11 districts of the state.

AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr. Sandeep Pathak said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana. Kejriwal will start the election campaign in Haryana on September 20."

Kejriwal will be holding his first roadshow in the Jagadhri assembly constituency of Yamunanagar on Friday. After Jagadhari, Kejriwal will also be campaigning in Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, Kalayat, Rewari, Dadri, Assandh, Ballabgarh and Badra.

"Currently, he will campaign in 11 districts, where he will have 13 programs. His schedule after this will be shared with the media in the coming days," Pathak said.

He said that if one would look at the politics of Haryana, it is very clear that this time BJP is going to be completely wiped out from Haryana. The BJP government has been in power in Haryana for the last 10 years.

"The BJP itself did not trust its Chief Minister, so they removed Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of Chief Minister and made Nayab Singh Saini the new Chief Minister. This question arises: why did BJP need to bring in a new Chief Minister in the last year?" he said.

Pathak claimed that the BJP had insulted and did injustice to farmers and soldiers, and toyed with the honor and respect of the women in the state. He credited high levels of unemployment and inflation to the ruling party.

"Misgovernance and chaos are rampant all around Haryana. The BJP knows that this time they are going to be wiped out from Haryana," said Pathak.

He said Arvind Kejriwal will provide the people of Haryana with 'a new and great option for change'.

"They have seen the work done by the AAP in Punjab, and have seen the government of Delhi. After seeing everything, the people will go for a change this time and will vote for Kejriwal's new and honest politics and the AAP,” he claimed.

Kejriwal resigned as the Delhi Chief Minister after being released from Tihar jail last week.

He will have a hectic campaign schedule in Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 5. The party is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana after talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down.