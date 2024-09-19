CoBRA Jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A CoBRA jawan of the 209 Battalion was injured on Thursday in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The jawan was airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment.

According to police, the IED explosion occurred at Kulapaburu, under the Jaraikela police station area in the Saranda jungles of Chaibasa.

Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar stated that during a search operation against Maoists, "an IED planted to harm the soldiers exploded, leaving one jawan injured."

Based on information about the Maoist squad of Misir Besra, who has a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, a team from the 209 CoBRA Battalion was conducting a search operation on foot in the Jaraikela police station area of Saranda.