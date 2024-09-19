Fresh wolf pack sighting causes panic among locals of UP's Bahraich

BAHRAICH: The sighting of a pack of wolves in Mehsi Tehsil here has once again stoked fear among the local residents who were beginning to feel relieved after the capture of five man-eater wolves who killed eight people in the area.

While the villagers claimed that the pack included the sixth and the last remaining man-eater wolf, who is believed to be lame, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh rejected the assertion.

The pack of six wolves had terrorised the residents of several villages in Bahraich as they killed eight people, including seven children, and injured more than 20 since mid-July.

Five of them were captured as part of the Operation Bhediya' campaign while efforts were on to catch the sixth wolf.

The four wolves were seen near BJP MLC Padamsen Chaudhary's farmhouse in Magla village on Wednesday evening.

The spot is just five km away from Sisayya Churamani village which has seen the maximum wolf attacks.

Talking to PTI, Chaudhary said, "The villagers saw a pack of four wolves in the mango orchard of my farmhouse at around 4 pm. One of them was lame."