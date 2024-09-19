One nation, One election: NDA allies hail decision, say it’s a game-changer
NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi after his cabinet okayed the simultaneous polls on Wednesday complimented former President Ramnath Kovind. “I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy more vibrant and participative,” the PM said.
Home Minister Amit Shah termed the committee’s recommendations as landmark electoral reforms. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, Bharat has been witnessing transformative reforms. Today in this direction, Bharat takes a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms with the Union cabinet accepting the recommendations of High Level Committee on One Nation, One elections,” he said.
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that the Cabinet decision would boost development and save public money.
BJP’s allies JD (U), LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(S) and the Shiv Sena welcomed the Cabinet decision.LJP (Ram Vilas) president and Union minister Chirag Paswan said it is a historic step, while JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said it is a move in the right direction. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the move would improve electoral system and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Shrikant Shinde termed it as “game-changer”.
‘Step in right direction’
Several BJP allies JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(S) and the Shiv Sena welcomed the Cabinet decision, calling the move as a step in the right direction to save public money