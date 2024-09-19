One nation, One election: NDA allies hail decision, say it’s a game-changer

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi after his cabinet okayed the simultaneous polls on Wednesday complimented former President Ramnath Kovind. “I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy more vibrant and participative,” the PM said.

Home Minister Amit Shah termed the committee’s recommendations as landmark electoral reforms. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, Bharat has been witnessing transformative reforms. Today in this direction, Bharat takes a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms with the Union cabinet accepting the recommendations of High Level Committee on One Nation, One elections,” he said.