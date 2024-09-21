Delegation from Bastar meets President Murmu to address Maoist violence

RAIPUR: A delegation of 70 individuals affected by ongoing violence in the strife-torn Bastar region of south Chhattisgarh visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday to express their grievances to President Droupadi Murmu. This meeting was part of an initiative led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai.
The victims of Maoist violence aimed to present the President with the real issues they face, appealing for measures to free Bastar from the terror of left-wing extremists.
The delegation informed President Murmu about the local population's suffering over the past four decades due to Maoist terror, which has resulted in thousands of lives lost and many left disabled due to brutal attacks.
They shared harrowing accounts of how landmines and improvised explosive devices have not only caused casualties but also inflicted physical injuries and mental trauma on the survivors.
The delegation described the destruction of their homes, lands, and culture, revealing that over 8,000 people have fallen victim to the persistent violence in Bastar over the last 25 years.
Despite the dire circumstances, they highlighted the positive changes initiated under the current regime led by CM Sai, who has made significant strides towards restoring peace and development in the region.
President Murmu listened patiently to the heart-wrenching accounts of injustice shared by the Maoist victims. Expressing deep sympathy, she assured them that the government would take all possible measures to prioritise security and development in Maoist-affected areas, aiming to ensure lasting peace and facilitate rehabilitation for the people of Bastar.