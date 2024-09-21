Delegation from Bastar meets President Murmu to address Maoist violence

RAIPUR: A delegation of 70 individuals affected by ongoing violence in the strife-torn Bastar region of south Chhattisgarh visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday to express their grievances to President Droupadi Murmu. This meeting was part of an initiative led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai.

The victims of Maoist violence aimed to present the President with the real issues they face, appealing for measures to free Bastar from the terror of left-wing extremists.

The delegation informed President Murmu about the local population's suffering over the past four decades due to Maoist terror, which has resulted in thousands of lives lost and many left disabled due to brutal attacks.

They shared harrowing accounts of how landmines and improvised explosive devices have not only caused casualties but also inflicted physical injuries and mental trauma on the survivors.