‘Ensure everyone treated with dignity and fairness’: NHRC to businesses on EY employee's death

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday took suo motu cognizance of the death of a chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil, from Kerala in Pune reportedly due to excessive workload in her company.

The Commission has also issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The Commission has also called businesses to review their work culture, employment policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards.

"The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a 26-year-old chartered accountant girl from Kerala died in Pune, Maharashtra, on 20th July 2024, allegedly, due to excessive workload in the Ernst & Young that she joined four months back," as per an official press release.

The mother of the young professional had written a letter to the employer claiming that long hours of work had taken a heavy toll on her daughter's physical, emotional and mental health, a charge denied by the company.

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment is investigating the matter.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, raise serious issues regarding challenges faced young citizens at work, suffering from mental stress, anxiety, and lack of sleep, adversely affecting their physical and mental health while chasing impractical targets and timelines resulting in grave violations of their human rights.

It is the prime duty of every employer to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to its employees. They must ensure that everyone working with them is treated with dignity and fairness.