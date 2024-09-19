Central Government to probe death of 26-year-old EY employee

KOCHI: With the tragic death of 26-year-old Ernst and Young (EY) chartered accountant creating a furore all over the country, the Union Labour Ministry has taken up the official complaint and has announced a probe into her death.
Taking to 'X' in reply to a post by former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar seeking a thorough investigation into Anna Sebastian Perayil's death, Minister of State for Labour, Employment and MSME Shobha Karandlaje said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice and @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint."
In his 'X" post, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar said, "This is very sad but also disturbing at many levels. I request the Government of India, the Union Minister of Labour, Employment, Youth and Sports Mansukh L Mandaviya and Minister Shobha Karandlaje to launch an investigation into the allegations made by Anna Sebastian Perayil's mother about the unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of her young daughter."
Anna had joined EY as an audit and assurance executive. She was just four months into her job when she tragically passed away overwhelmed by work pressure.
According to her mother’s letter, she was excited to be a part of the reputed company. However, Anita said in the letter that the workload took a massive toll on Anna.
“She began experiencing anxiety, sleeplessness and stress soon after joining. But kept pushing herself, believing that hard work and perseverance were the keys to success,” Anna’s mother wrote.
She ended her letter by pointing out EY’s human rights statement signed by the company’s chairman. “I cannot reconcile with the values expressed in the statement. How can EY begin to truly live by the values it professes?” she asked.
“Anna’s death should serve as a wake-up call for EY. It is time to reflect on the work culture within your organisation and take meaningful steps to prioritise the health and wellness of your employees,” Anita signed off.