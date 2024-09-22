Watching child porn not an offence? SC to deliver verdict on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is slated to deliver on Monday its judgment on an appeal filed by an NGO against a Madras HC order quashing a criminal case against a man charged with downloading and watching child pornography.

A three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, who had reserved its verdict on April 19, is slated to pronounce the judgement on September 23, Monday.

The SC, had earlier, during one of the hearings in March this year, termed the HC order as "atrocious," and agreed to hear the plea challenging the HC ruling that said mere downloading and watching child pornography is not an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act.