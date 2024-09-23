BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moves SC seeking court-monitored probe in Tirupati laddu row

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

The BJP leader requested the court to direct the Andhra Pradesh government to file a detailed report on the source and sampling of the ghee used for making the laddus.

Swamy also urged the court to issue an interim direction to obtain a detailed forensic report from the authorities concerned.

"There ought to have been checks and balances internally to supervise and verify and check the quality or the lack of it, of the suppliers supplying various ingredients to the temple which go into the making of the Prasadams," the plea said.

Swamy also posted on X about his plea.