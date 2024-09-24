CBI claims larger conspiracy in R G Kar Medical College corruption case

KOLKATA: The CBI, investigating alleged financial corruption at R G Kar Medical College, has claimed that the four individuals arrested in connection with the case are part of a larger conspiracy within the hospital. On Monday, the agency argued in a special CBI court in Alipore that releasing the accused on bail could lead to the destruction of evidence.

During the proceedings, the CBI lawyer highlighted that the accused—Sandip Ghosh, Biplav Singha, Afasar Ali Khan, and Suman Hazra—are influential figures who might attempt to tamper with evidence if granted bail.

The agency has seized multiple pieces of electronic evidence during extensive searches, noting that they have cloned data and copied images pertinent to the investigation. Several incriminating items were reportedly retrieved from the accused’s mobile phones.