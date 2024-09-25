Insidious ways to destabilise elected governments: Sibal slams BJP amid Siddaramaiah row

NEW DELHI: A day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the governor's approval for an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed the BJP and accused it of adopting "insidious ways" to destabilise and topple elected governments.

In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the MUDA land allotment case, saying the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind."

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Now Karnataka. BJP's insidious ways to destabilise and topple elected governments: Luring MLAs, misusing tenth schedule, instilling fear (ED, CBI) and governors acting beyond their constitutional responsibilities."