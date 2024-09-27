J&K bus attack case: NIA raids seven places in Reasi, Rajouri; seizes incriminating materials

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Friday conducted raids at seven locations in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its probe into a case linked to the tragic Reasi bus attack that led to the killing of nine pilgrims including a child, officials said.

The officials said the seven locations in Reasi and Rajouri districts were extensively searched in the case, which was registered by NIA in June this year after taking over the probe from the local police.

They went on to add that during the searches incriminating materials indicating linkages between the terrorists and Over-Ground-Workers (OGWs) were seized and the same are being scrutinised.

The officials further said that the places which were searched by the NIA teams were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and OGWs as well as the surrounding jungle linked with the hybrid terrorists, who stayed in the area.

“The investigators have found that these terrorists were supported by one of the arrested accused, Hakam Khan @ Hakim Din, who provided them with shelter and food,” a senior agency official said.

The OGWs, whose premises were searched, were also involved in providing shelter, harbour, food and other logistic support to the terrorists crossing the area, which is one of the transit routes to the Kashmir region, the NIA has found in its investigation.

The attack was unleashed by terrorists on the evening of June 9, as part of Pak-backed terror conspiracy to destabilise the J&K region with the aim to disturb India’s peace and stability, the officials alleged.

The Jammu and Kashmir police earlier reported that at least two terrorists were involved in the attack.