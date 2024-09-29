Bengal medics stage rallies demanding hospital security ahead of SC hearing on RG Kar case

KOLKATA: Junior medics from various government hospitals in West Bengal, along with members of the public, participated in torch rallies across the city on Sunday, demanding justice for the murdered doctor of RG Kar Hospital and calling for improved security at their workplaces.

The demonstrations took place a day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case involving the alleged rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee.

The rallies were organised from several key locations, including RG Kar hospital, Sagore Dutta hospital, SSKM hospital, Calcutta Medical College, and Jadavpur in south Kolkata.

Participants, including doctors and community members, emphasised the need for justice for the victim and heightened safety measures for medical staff in state-run facilities.

On September 27, junior doctors had urged the public to hold protests across the state in solidarity ahead of Monday's Supreme Court hearing.

Having returned to work after a month-long agitation, the junior doctors on Saturday expressed their intention to consider resuming total 'cease work' in medical colleges, contingent on the state government's assurances regarding their safety during the upcoming court proceedings.

The rallies converged at various significant junctions throughout the city, such as Esplanade, Shyambazar, Park Circus, and Gariahat.

Organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, an umbrella group representing medics from various medical college hospitals in the state, the rallies also highlighted the need to end a "threat culture" in medical colleges, where students reportedly face intimidation.