Vikramaditya Singh meets Kharge, says 'will not do anything against Congress ideology'

Amid the row over the comments, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal held a meeting with Singh here on Friday during which the minister was told that the party believed in Rahul Gandhi's mantra of fighting hatred with love.

"I apprised Venugopal ji of the real situation and I assuaged his concerns about ideology and assured him that we are dedicated and loyal soldiers of the party and will not do anything which is against the party line," said the PWD and Urban Development Minister in the Himachal Pradesh government.

Asked about assertions that the Uttar Pradesh model was being followed in Himachal Pradesh, Singh said it was highlighted in the media with a wrong perspective.

"That was the misconception portrayed by the media. That was taken cognizance by the high command. They had concerns about that also which they expressed and we assured them by placing the facts and figures before the Congress high command." Singh said.

Last Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh minister told reporters that it would be mandatory for street vendors, especially those selling food items, to display their identity cards at their shops.

The decision, he had said, was inspired by a similar directive announced by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Distancing itself from Singh's remarks, the state government said in a statement that it had not taken any decision which made it mandatory for the street vendors to display nameplates or other identification at their stalls.