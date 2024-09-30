BookMyShow CEO summoned again over black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police issued fresh summons to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow to appear for questioning on Monday in connection with an investigation into the alleged black marketing of British rock band Coldplay's concert tickets.

Hemrajani and the technical head were issued summons for the second time after they failed to appear for questioning on September 27. However, the police said that both of them haven't contacted the police yet in this regard.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by Advocate Amit Vyas accusing the ticketing platform of facilitating the black marketing of tickets for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert scheduled to be held on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.