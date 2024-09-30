No infighting in BJP; confident of forming government for third time: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

HARYANA: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has asserted that there is no infighting in the BJP and his party will form government for the third time as there are no takers for the Congress' "jhooth ki dukan".

He also attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ahead of the second leg of the Congress leader's "Haryana Sankalp Yatra", terming it as "political tourism".

"No senior leader from the Congress was campaigning in Haryana till now and now Gandhi is venturing on political tourism. He is welcome to see the development we have done in the state in the last ten years.

However, he will be faced with questions from voters about the 'kharchi' and 'parchi' that was rampant during the tenure of Bhupinder Hooda," Saini told PTI here.

The former Congress president will launch the second leg of his Haryana poll campaign from Naraingarh in Ambala district on Monday by addressing a public meeting.