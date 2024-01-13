Bengaluru CEO son murder: Note recovered by cops hint at rifts in marriage, growing frustration

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

PANAJI: The Goa police gained a vital breakthrough in the sensational murder of a 4-year-old boy by mother Suchana Seth, CEO of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up from Bengaluru on Friday.

The Bengaluru CEO's note written on a tissue paper with eyeliner read ''I am extremely guilty and frustrated. I love my son but I did not want to see him meeting his father''. This has been recovered by the police from a bag that Suchana carried with her.

According to the sources Suchana has confessed to writing it but she however continues to maintain in the ongoing police interrogation that she didn't kill her son.

The Goa police have sent the recovered note to the forensic laboratory for examination. The note hinted at her strained relationship with her husband and how she was unhappy with the court order allowing him to meet the child.

It may be recalled here that Seth was arrested after she was found travelling in a car with the dead body of her son Chinmaya stuffed in her luggage at Chitradurga while she was travelling from a hotel in Goa to Bengaluru a few days ago.

Sources said Suchana has been consistently boasting about her AI profession and skills while denying her involvement in the crime. Despite specific questions by the interrogation team of Calangute police about the crime, she is adamantly blaming her estranged husband Venkat Raman for the situation.

"Other than denying the crime, she is not speaking about the matter. Surprisingly, she has still not shown any emotions about her toddler’s death, keeps blaming her husband and speaks highly about her career,” said police sources.

As the heart-breaking reports surrounding the murder of the four-year-old continue to unfold, the latest revelation indicates that Suchana Seth allegedly wished for her son’s peaceful death. Having misled her husband Venkat Raman about meeting his son in Bengaluru on January 7, Suchana flew to Goa a day prior with the alleged intention of killing her son’s life.

She expressed unhappiness about her son’s resemblance to Venkat Raman as it reminded her of the couple’s estranged relationship. She had admitted it to her friends and probably it may have been one of the reasons she took the extreme step say sources.

Sources further state she had not planned on how to dispose of her son's body but wanted to carry it to Bengaluru from Goa.

On Friday afternoon, a team from Calangute police station took Suchana to the scene of the crime and got her to recreate the turn of events that took place leading to the death of her son. Although Suchana was unwilling to cooperate with the police in recreating the crime scene at the hotel she stayed at, sources said, she agreed to it on Friday.

The driver of the car in which Suchana was travelling to Bengaluru before she was caught in Chitradurga, is yet to be paid Rs 30,000, as car rent by Suchana. Sources said the police had seized his car after the incident as part of the investigation into the case.

