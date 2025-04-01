No proposal for establishing special tribunal to hear medical negligence cases: Union Minister Anupriya Patel

NEW DELHI: The centre on Tuesday said there is no proposal for establishment of a special tribunal for dealing with the cases of alleged medical negligence.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Anupriya Patel, however, said the Medical Council of India (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 stipulates that any complaint with regard to professional misconduct of a medical practitioner can be brought before the appropriate Medical Council for disciplinary action.

“If a medical practitioner is found to be guilty of such misconduct, the Medical Council of the concerned State/UT may award such punishment as deemed necessary or may direct removal of the name of the delinquent medical practitioner from the register altogether or for a specified period,” she said to a question from BJP leader, Dr Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, whether government is not contemplating the establishment of a special tribunal for the impartial and scientific resolution of alleged medical negligence cases in the interest of natural justice?

“Further, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) constituted under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, exercises appellate jurisdiction on appeals filed by medical practitioners against actions of State Medical Councils,” the minister said.