Processed foods, reduced physical activity have intensified obesity crisis in India: Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav

NEW DELHI: The increasing consumption of processed foods, reduced physical activity, and lifestyle changes have further intensified the growing obesity crisis in India and which is affecting both urban and rural populations, the centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State of Health and Family Affairs, Prataprao Jadhav, said unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles and environmental factors are key contributors to the rising prevalence of obesity.

The minister said the government of India promotes activities for healthy living under National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

He said the centre has taken several steps, which includes promotion of wellness activities through Ayushman Aarogya Mandir (AAM); yoga related activities by the Ministry of AYUSH and organising health melas at each AAM to generate awareness about healthy lifestyles.

He also said that financial support is provided to states and Union Territories for awareness generation activities (IEC) through print, electronic and social media.