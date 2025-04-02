Easy for family parties, we have 13 crore members: Amit Shah hits back at Akhilesh's BJP president election jibe

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP, questioning its delay in selecting a national president. Responding sharply, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP follows a democratic process involving crores of members, unlike other parties, where leadership is decided by family members.

Speaking at Lok Sabha Yadav said, "The party that calls itself the world's largest party has not yet been able to choose its national president."

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, he criticized the BJP, asserting that the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced to divert attention from the government's shortcomings. "Every time the BJP brings in a new bill, it is an attempt to conceal their failures," he remarked.

Responding to Yadav's remarks, Amit Shah defended the BJP's selection process, asserting that the party operates on democratic principles.

"All the parties in front of me, their national president, will be chosen by only some family members. We have to choose from 12-13 crore members after a process. So it takes time. In your case, it will not take much time. I am saying that you will remain president for 25 years..."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha took up for consideration the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which incorporates suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the bill tabled in Parliament in August last year. The House also took up the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing.