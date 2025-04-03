Can't accept verdict but will abide by it: West Bengal CM Mamata on SC invalidating school jobs

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was surprised to hear the Supreme Court judgment, which upheld the Calcutta High Court’s verdict to dismiss 25,700 teachers who were working in state-run schools.

"Have the highest regard for the judiciary but can't accept judgment," added Banerjee.

She, however, emphasised that her government would abide by the SC's decision while exploring all legal options.

"We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible," she said.

Terming the verdict “illegal,” Banerjee had vowed to appeal against it.

Drawing a comparison with Madhya Pradesh's Vyapam scam, she added, "West Bengal's ex-education minister is in jail, how many BJP leaders were arrested in Vyapam scam?"

Banerjee claimed that her government would give support to those who lost their jobs on April 7; her government will hold a meeting for teachers who lost their jobs.

“I will go to hear them. I can only say don’t be impatient. We are with you, and we will be with you. We may be sent to jail for supporting you, but don’t worry, I will welcome that,” she said in a press conference at Nabanna on Thursday.

She slammed former Mayor of Kolkata and CPI-M leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and claimed, “After having full faith in judiciary, I am claiming that Bhattacharya should be awarded the Nobel Prize as he pursued the case. What happened during the CPI-M regime? We have documents where CPI-M leaders' wives were given teaching jobs with the help of only a letter. Where is the merit?” she asked.