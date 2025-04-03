SC verdict on WB schools recruitment scam: BJP demands Mamata's resignation; CPM urges to fill vacancies

KOLKATA: Echoing the demand of West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "plight" of around 26,000 teachers whose jobs were invalidated by the Supreme Court, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the entire responsibility for the situation falls on the CM, urging her to step down.

At a press conference, Adhikari said the CM should take responsibility for the loss of jobs, as her party was responsible for the plight of thousands of deserving candidates who were victimised due to the "blatant effort by the state to give jobs to 6,000 undeserving candidates because of their closeness to some heavyweights in the ruling party and officials".

"We demand the CM's resignation and arrest for her involvement in the issue," Adhikari, whose relations with Banerjee soured in 2020 on the eve of 2021 Assembly polls, said.

Adhikari, once the trusted lieutenant of Banerjee, had left TMC in December 2020 and joined the saffron camp in the presence of Amit Shah.

The senior BJP leader posted on X in Bengali, "The competent candidates have been sacrificed in the unscrupulous bid to shield the tainted, undeserving ones. The SC had repeatedly given time to the SSC to differentiate between deserving and undeserving teachers. After the cabinet of this corruption-tainted government had created supernumerary posts illegally on May 5, 2022 , I visited the SSC office and demanded the commission prepare the list of deserving and undeserving teachers and submit it to the court. But the commission botched up," he said.