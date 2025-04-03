Discontentment emerges within JD(U) over Waqf Amendment Bill, Muslim leaders decry party leadership

PATNA: Discontentment within Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has emerged following party’s support to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, which led to passage of the Bill.

Several Muslim leaders of JD(U) on Thursday expressed their displeasure over the party’s stand on Waqf Amendment Bill and said that they would seek legal opinion on the issue. They even threatened to take a final call on the matter after a meeting of Erada-e-Sharia (Bihar, Jharkhand & Odisha).

Former Rajya Sabha member and JD(U) general secretary Ghulam Rasool Balyawi on Thursday said that they felt deceived after JD(U) lent its support to Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, which led to passage of the Bill. “There is no difference between secular and communal forces now,” he said.

He revealed that he on behalf of Erada-e-Sharia had submitted a 31-page suggestion to Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and also tried to convince Chief Minister Nitish Kumar before the Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha. However, neither the JPC nor the CM Nitish paid heed to their suggestions, he lamented.

“We are soon going to convene a meeting of Erada-e-Sharia (Bihar, Jharkhand& Odisha), which will decide the further course of action. In addition, we are in touch with legal experts to challenge the Bill in the court,” he told the media in Patna on Thursday.