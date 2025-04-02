JD(U) more responsible than BJP if Waqf Amendment Bill passed, says Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder claimed that Nitish became the chief minister again in 2015 due to the support of the Muslims. “Had the Muslims not supported Nitish, his political career would have come to an end then,” Kishor said, adding that if the Bill is passed, then JD(U) will be more responsible than BJP.

He claimed that the Bill is being pushed through without taking the affected communities into confidence. He said that many Muslims feel threatened by it and assailed the government for making a haste in presenting the Bill in the Lok Sabha. Earlier, Kishor had requested top JD(U) leadership not to support the Bill as it was against the interest of the Muslims. Kishor had earlier announced that Jan Suraaj Party would provide 40 seats to Muslim candidates in the ensuing assembly elections in Bihar.