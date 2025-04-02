JD(U) more responsible than BJP if Waqf Amendment Bill passed, says Prashant Kishor

PATNA: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday created a stir in political circles by asking Muslim leaders of Janata Dal United (JD(U) to quit the party if JD(U) extended its support to its ally BJP on the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled on the Lok Sabha.
Taking a jibe at Bihar chief minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar for his party’s decision to lend support to Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, Kishor said that if the Bill gets approval from the Lok Sabha, then Nitish should not call himself as a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi and Ram Manohar Lohia.
Jan Suraaj Party founder claimed that Nitish became the chief minister again in 2015 due to the support of the Muslims. “Had the Muslims not supported Nitish, his political career would have come to an end then,” Kishor said, adding that if the Bill is passed, then JD(U) will be more responsible than BJP.
He claimed that the Bill is being pushed through without taking the affected communities into confidence. He said that many Muslims feel threatened by it and assailed the government for making a haste in presenting the Bill in the Lok Sabha. Earlier, Kishor had requested top JD(U) leadership not to support the Bill as it was against the interest of the Muslims. Kishor had earlier announced that Jan Suraaj Party would provide 40 seats to Muslim candidates in the ensuing assembly elections in Bihar.
“Prashant Kishor has played the Muslim card to woo voters of the minority community, who are core supporters of RJD and to an extent JD(U). Kishor is trying to derive political mileage in the assembly elections by raising the issue of Waqf Bill,” said a JD(U) leader on condition of anonymity.
A day earlier, JD(U) MLC Gulas Gaus had appealed to JD(U) top leadership to take a final decision on Waqf Amendment Bill after consultation from Muslim leaders within the party. He hoped that Nitish Kumar, who is authorised to take a final call on the matter, would not overlook the suggestion of these leaders.
Gaus also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider their suggestions. He said that like Farmers laws, PM Modi should take Waqf Bill back.