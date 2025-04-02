Shah dismisses Opposition claim that Waqf bill is a '4D assault' on Constitution; vote expected tonight

The Centre introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Parliament on Wednesday, triggering a heated clash between the Modi-led government and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc. While the government is keen to pass the bill, the Opposition strongly opposed it, calling it “unconstitutional.”

With 293 MPs, the NDA comfortably exceeds the required simple majority of 272 votes. The vote on the bill is expected later tonight.

Ahead of the bill’s introduction, both the ruling BJP and the Congress party issued whips to ensure the presence of their MPs during the crucial debate and vote in the Lok Sabha.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas) - the four biggest constituents of the NDA after the BJP - also issued whips to their MPs asking them to support the government stand.

Though BJP allies like the TDP, JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas) had expressed reservations over some aspects of the bill, they have become more agreeable after the parliamentary committee adopted a few of their suggestions, official sources have said.

The contentious bill was first introduced in Parliament last year amid uproar from the Opposition and was subsequently sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament, headed by BJP MP Jagadambika Pal, for scrutiny.

The panel accepted 14 changes suggested by NDA MPs but rejected all 44 proposed by the Opposition members. On February 13, the House panel submitted its report, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on February 19.

However, Opposition MPs in the panel raised concerns over their proposed amendments being dismissed and claimed their dissent notes were removed from the report without their knowledge.