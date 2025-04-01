Lok Sabha to take up Waqf Bill on Wednesday, NDA allies issue whips for support

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha will take up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday, setting the stage for a showdown between a government determined to push it through and an opposition united in condemning the proposed law as unconstitutional.

The bill is likely to come before the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the two Houses allocated eight hours each for debating the proposed law.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas) - the four biggest constituents of the NDA after the BJP - issued whips to their MPs asking them to support the government stand.

The political heat is unlikely to have any bearing on the final outcome as the numbers heavily favour the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha.

The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lower House with a current strength of 542, and the BJP has often been successful in pulling the support of independent members and parties.

Though BJP allies like the TDP, JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas) had expressed reservations over some aspects of the bill, they have become more agreeable after the parliamentary committee adopted a few of their suggestions, official sources have said.