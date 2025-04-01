Rijiju says government fully prepared to table Waqf bill in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Days after Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion that the amended Waqf Bill will be tabled in Parliament session, Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the government is fully prepared to table the Bill in Parliament.

The government said it will discuss with different party leaders the timing for the Bill’s introduction. It is likely to be first introduced in the Lower House, probably on Wednesday. He said the timing of the bill’s introduction will be decided followingconsultations.

In a reference to the Opposition and Muslim bodies, Rijiju said some political parties and organizations are resorting to lies to mislead society and create tensions, while insisting that the Bill is in the interest of Muslims.