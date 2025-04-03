Nation

Rajya Sabha debates Waqf Amendment Bill—key statements and reactions

The lower house passed a contentious bill after a 12-hour debate late on Wednesday. The ruling NDA supported it as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition labeled it 'anti-Muslim.'
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 3, 2025
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 3, 2025Photo | PTI
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, hours after its passage in the Lok Sabha. The bill will be taken up for passage following the debate in the upper house.

The lower house passed the contentious bill early Thursday following a 12-hour debate. The ruling NDA defended the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition called it "anti-Muslim."

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. A division of votes saw 288 members in favour and 232 against.

Here are the key reactions from the debate in RS

Central Waqf Amendment Bill
2025 budget session
Waqf Amendment Bill 2024
Rajya Sabha Debate on Waqf Bill

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com