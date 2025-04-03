Rajya Sabha debates Waqf Amendment Bill—key statements and reactions

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, hours after its passage in the Lok Sabha. The bill will be taken up for passage following the debate in the upper house.

The lower house passed the contentious bill early Thursday following a 12-hour debate. The ruling NDA defended the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition called it "anti-Muslim."

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. A division of votes saw 288 members in favour and 232 against.

Here are the key reactions from the debate in RS