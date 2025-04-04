PDP's Waheed Parra criticices NC over KAS transfer dispute; says focus shifted from August 5 issue

SRINAGAR: As the National Conference (NC) and its allies condemned the transfer of 48 J&K Administrative Services (JKAS) officers by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior PDP leader and MLA Waheed Parra criticized the NC, stating that the party, which once appointed its own Sadri Reyast and Prime Minister, is now embroiled in disputes over the transfer of Tehsildars.
“A party in J&K that once appointed its own Sadri Reyast and PM is now fighting over Tehsildar appointments, not rights. Goalposts aren’t just shifting, they’ve hit rock bottom,” Parra said in a post on X.
“50 MLAs unite, not for the resisting August 5, but for KAS transfers. Focus on symptoms only not on August 5th? You started by surrendering and normalising August 5th, expecting them to facilitate you because you facilitated them,” he said.
“If only you’d taken a stand, appointed your own Advocate General, nominated five MLAs, and never compromised on 370, resolution transfers would have been on your platter. You refused to stand for 13 July, and the Waqf Bill was just empty rhetoric. Now, the same cabinet that justified the same bureaucrats in a month-long assembly session is complaining about them?” Parra further said.
The legislators of NC and its alliance partners met at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary’s residence in Srinagar. The joint meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was called by the CM after the Lt Governor ordered the transfer of 48 middle and lower rung J&K Administrative (JKAS) officers on Eid by allegedly sidelining the elected government.
The ruling alliance passed a resolution condemning undermining of the massive public mandate in J&K.
Another Kashmir-based politician and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone in a sarcastic post on X, said, “The ruling alliance which had called a meeting, ended their meeting with a solemn resolve to work at existing pay scale.”
The transfer of 48 JKAS officers had come while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was celebrating Eid. Sources in NC said that Omar government sees these orders as interference by LG in the affairs of governance and an attempt to take full control over bureaucracy.