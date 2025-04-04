PDP's Waheed Parra criticices NC over KAS transfer dispute; says focus shifted from August 5 issue

The legislators of NC and its alliance partners met at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary’s residence in Srinagar. The joint meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was called by the CM after the Lt Governor ordered the transfer of 48 middle and lower rung J&K Administrative (JKAS) officers on Eid by allegedly sidelining the elected government.

The ruling alliance passed a resolution condemning undermining of the massive public mandate in J&K.

Another Kashmir-based politician and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone in a sarcastic post on X, said, “The ruling alliance which had called a meeting, ended their meeting with a solemn resolve to work at existing pay scale.”

The transfer of 48 JKAS officers had come while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was celebrating Eid. Sources in NC said that Omar government sees these orders as interference by LG in the affairs of governance and an attempt to take full control over bureaucracy.