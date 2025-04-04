Uttar Pradesh police remain vigil across state in wake of Waqf Amendment Bill

LUCKNOW: Amid the prevailing tension following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament on late Thursday night, security was tightened in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh amid fierce criticism of the Bill from various quarters of Muslim community.

However, there was no incident of public protest reported from anywhere in the state. UP police in all the 75 districts held ‘Flag March’ in the wake of the passage of the Bill with a strict monitoring of potential troublemakers. Moreover, the state police are keeping an eye on the situation through drones as well.

Notably, UP DGP Prashant Kumar had cancelled the leave of all the police personnel calling them back to join duty with immediate effect on Wednesday when the Bill was tabled in Lok Sabha.

While cautioning the officers to exercise utmost caution in their respective districts, the state police chief has directed the officers in the sensitive areas to remain mobile in the field and intensify the police patrolling in public places.

The police chiefs of respective districts, including state capital Luckow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sambhal, Aligarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Bulandshahr, Rampur, Jalaun, Moradabad and Mathura, remained on high alert and conducted flag march coupled with the monitoring of sensitive areas, shrines and dargahs through drone. Moreover, the vigilance was increased in Muslim dominated localities of the cities across the state.