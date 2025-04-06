Nation

Amid language battle, PM Modi makes a pitch for Tamil, asks TN government to impart medical education in mother tongue

Taking a jibe at the Tamil Nadu government and political leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to "at least" put their signatures in Tamil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during foundation stone laying and inauguration of development works, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 6, 2025.(Photo| PTI)
RAMESWARAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for Tamil and asserted that all efforts are on to take the language across the world and asked the Tamil Nadu government to impart medical education in Tamil medium to benefit the poor.

In his address after laying foundation stone and dedicating to the nation projects cumulatively worth over Rs 8,300 crore, Modi, on the occasion of Ram Navami said Lord Ram's good governance is the foundation for nation building.

Inaugurating the new Pamban bridge here, he said it was the country's first vertical lift railway sea bridge.

Modi said efforts were on to take Tamil language, heritage to all corners of the world.

Without naming anyone, Modi said he gets letters from leaders of Tamil Nadu and "they do not sign in Tamil."

"At least put your signature in Tamil," he said.

Further, he batted for teaching medicine in Tamil medium in the state so that students from poor families are benefitted.

The PM, referring to beneficiaries from the state in respect of several initiatives said despite increased allocation to Tamil Nadu, some "cry" over funds.

