Another Hurriyat leader gives up separatist politics ahead, pledges allegiance to Constitution of India

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF) chairman Bashir Ahmad Andrabi announced his decision to give up separatist politics and pledged allegiance to the constitution of India, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival at Srinagar to review security situation.

Bashir Ahmad Andrabi, in a signed declaration, announced that neither he nor his organisation ‘Kashmir Freedom Front’ has any ties whatsoever with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, whether it be hardline Geelani (G) faction or moderate Mirwaiz factions.

“We strongly oppose the ideology of Hurriyat Conference as it has failed to effectively address the aspirations and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Andrabi said in the statement.

He warned that any unauthorised use of his or his organisation’s name in association with the Hurriyat or related factions would invite strict legal action.

“My organisation and I are dedicated to upholding the Constitution of India. We do not affiliate with any group that works against the interests of India,” Andrabi asserted.

Separatist group Democratic Political Movement (DPM) senior leader and former aide of Geelani, Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) chairperson Shahid Saleem and Ghulam Nabi War, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-i-Istiqamat and wife of J&K Salvation Movement chairman and former militant commander Zafar Akbar have cut ties with separatist politics and reposed faith in constitution of India.

The quitting of separatist politics by former separatist leaders has come after centre banned two parties: Hurriyat leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s Awami Action Committee and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari’s J&K Ittehadul Muslimeen for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to land in Srinagar on Monday, the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.