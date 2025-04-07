Ration card to be made mandatory for receiving Maiyan Samman Yojana assistance in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The Women, Child Development and Social Security Department will now make ration cards mandatory before transferring the aid for Maiyan Samman Yojana.

This move comes amid the large-scale fraud in registration for Maiyan Samman Yojana. Making ration cards mandatory will ensure that the beneficiary is a domicile of Jharkhand.

According to officials, the department will get each and every beneficiary’s name verified with the ration card before transferring the aid to their bank accounts.

Government sources informed that the nodal department has sought approval from the Food and Supply Department to use the Application Program Interface (API) of the ration card portal.

As per the information received, the nodal department has also decided to check the actual status of the beneficiaries through many other software interfaces, which incudes, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), National Informatics Center (NIC) and Public Financial Management System (PFMS).