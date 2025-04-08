Congress to have massive organisational reshuffle: Venugopal

AHMEDABAD: The Congress is going to have a "massive organisational reshuffle", AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on Tuesday as the party's top leaders met here and vowed to embark on the "path of social justice" espoused by Sardar Patel.

Briefing reporters after the extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial here, Venugopal noted that the Congress has dedicated this year to a complete restructuring of the party organisation and the issue was discussed at length at the meeting.

"We are going to have a massive organisational reshuffle, and there will be guidelines for the same. Our general secretaries and in-charges are on it," he said.

Venugopal also stressed that measures to empower the party's district unit chiefs will be rolled out soon.

"We have already decided on that issue, empowering the DCC presidents and duties and powers of the DCCs has been discussed in various forums, already general secretaries and in-charges have approved the proposals and we are going to roll out that proposal in the near future," he said while replying to queries.

Venugopal said the Extended CWC passed a resolution that "our party will walk on the path showed to us by Sardar Patel ji".

"He stood up against the oppression of the British, fighting for the rights of workers and farmers. He rejected communal forces after Bapu's assassination. He fought for an India where everyone had fundamental rights and freedoms.

"Today, as we embark on the path of social justice, our Nyay Path follows the same principles laid down by Sardar Patel," he said.

In his opening address at the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also asserted the party's claim to Sardar Patel's legacy and accused the BJP and RSS of trying to usurp it under a "well-planned conspiracy" against national heroes.

Kharge stressed that the Congress is taking forward the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Patel.

"Sardar Patel Saheb lives in our hearts, lives in our thoughts. We are taking his legacy forward. We have organised this CWC meeting in Ahmedabad at Sardar Patel Museum with this thought in mind. We pay our heartfelt tributes to him," he said.