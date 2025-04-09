Maharashtra polls were won through 'fraud' like never before: Congress chief Kharge

AHMEDABAD: Alleging that the BJP won the Maharashtra assembly polls through a 'fraud' like never before, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday made a strong pitch for having elections on ballot paper.

Addressing the AICC session here, Kharge also accused the Modi government of 'selling off' government assets to benefit crony capitalists and finishing democracy slowly.

"The whole world is moving from EVMs to ballot paper but we are using EVMs. This is all fraud. They ask us to prove it. You have devised such techniques that benefit the ruling party and put the opposition at a disadvantage," Kharge said.

But the youngsters of this country will rise and 'say we want ballot paper', he said in his inaugural address at the session being held here on the banks of the Sabarmati river.

"What happened in Maharashtra. We raised the issue everywhere, Rahul Gandhi raised the issue strongly. What kind of voter list they made? Maharashtra election was a fraud. The same thing happened in Haryana," the Congress president said.