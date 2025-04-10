Bengal teachers start relay hunger strike to protest job loss, police action

KOLKATA: A section of teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment which held that the whole appointment process was tainted, on Thursday announced a relay hunger strike in protest over the issue.

The teachers and other staff who lost their jobs said that they were also protesting police action against their compatriots at the district inspector (DI) of school's office at Kasba in south Kolkata on Wednesday.

"We started a relay hunger strike agitation with one teacher at the beginning and will soon chalk out further programme to protest the issue," one of the protesters told reporters outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) office at Salt Lake here.

The agitating teachers have been holding a sit-in outside the SSC office building 'Acharya Sadan' since Wednesday night to protest the loss of jobs and police action against their compatriots.