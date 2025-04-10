Nation

Bengal teachers start relay hunger strike to protest job loss, police action

Protesters alleged they were subjected to baton-charge and were even kicked and shoved around by law enforcement personnel during their agitation outside the DI office at Kasba.
A large number of teachers in Purulia district locked the gates of Purulia District Education Department and protested in the wake of 26,000 teachers in Bengal schools losing their jobs following a Supreme Court order.
A large number of teachers in Purulia district locked the gates of Purulia District Education Department and protested in the wake of 26,000 teachers in Bengal schools losing their jobs following a Supreme Court order.Photo | Screengrab, ANI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KOLKATA: A section of teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment which held that the whole appointment process was tainted, on Thursday announced a relay hunger strike in protest over the issue.

The teachers and other staff who lost their jobs said that they were also protesting police action against their compatriots at the district inspector (DI) of school's office at Kasba in south Kolkata on Wednesday.

"We started a relay hunger strike agitation with one teacher at the beginning and will soon chalk out further programme to protest the issue," one of the protesters told reporters outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) office at Salt Lake here.

The agitating teachers have been holding a sit-in outside the SSC office building 'Acharya Sadan' since Wednesday night to protest the loss of jobs and police action against their compatriots.

A large number of teachers in Purulia district locked the gates of Purulia District Education Department and protested in the wake of 26,000 teachers in Bengal schools losing their jobs following a Supreme Court order.
'Will do everything to restore your dignity': Mamata Banerjee meets sacked teachers after SC verdict

The protesters alleged they were subjected to baton-charge and were even kicked and shoved around by law enforcement personnel during their agitation outside the DI office at Kasba.

The Supreme Court on April 3 upheld a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment annulling the recruitment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff appointed through a recruitment drive by SSC in 2016, terming the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

Those who were rendered jobless claimed that the reason behind their plight was the inability of the SSC to differentiate between the candidates who secured employment through fraudulent means and those who did not.

A large number of teachers in Purulia district locked the gates of Purulia District Education Department and protested in the wake of 26,000 teachers in Bengal schools losing their jobs following a Supreme Court order.
Can't accept verdict but will abide by it: West Bengal CM Mamata on SC invalidating school jobs
unemployment
Teachers protest
Relay hunger strike
West Bengal teacher's protest

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com