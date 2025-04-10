Delhi court sends 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to 18-day NIA custody

NEW DELHI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has granted 18 days custody of Tahawwur Rana to NIA for interrogation.

The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Thursday evening, following his successful extradition from the US.

Rana was brought to the Patiala House Court amid tight security, accompanied by a convoy that included a prison van, a Mahindra Marksman armoured SWAT vehicle, and an ambulance.

He appeared before Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, who granted the custody.

The NIA had initially requested 20 days of custody for Rana, referring to key pieces of evidence such as email communications, according to sources.

In its submission to the court, the agency argued that Rana's custodial interrogation was essential to probe a suspected conspiracy. It alleged that Rana had collaborated with others in a criminal plot aimed at carrying out terrorist activities.

During the proceedings, the court enquired whether Rana wished to engage a private lawyer or preferred legal aid to be provided by the court.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for the NIA, informed the court that Rana’s custody was necessary to verify and substantiate existing evidence and related facts.

Krishnan also submitted the remand application on behalf of the NIA, outlining the charges against Rana and presenting a list of evidence for the judge’s consideration.

The NIA also told the court that Headley had emailed Rana a detailed list of his possessions and resources in anticipation of possible complications. The communication, the agency claimed, also revealed the roles of other accused, including Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman.

Ahead of the production of Rana before the court, the Delhi Police removed mediapersons and members of the public from the court premises, citing security concerns. While asking the mediapersons to leave, police said it was ensuring that the court premises was fully vacant.

Police authorities cited security and safety concerns for restricting people's access to the court complex, and said "no one would be permitted inside".

"With the active assistance of USDoJ, the US Sky Marshal, NIA worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies, NSG through the entire extradition process, which also saw India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs coordinating with the other relevant authorities in the United States to take the matter to its successful conclusion", the statement read.