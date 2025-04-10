Union Min Rajnath Singh urges military officers to study nuances of global geopolitics to remain future ready

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday highlighted the changing characters of warfare which is shifting it from the realm of conventional warfare and politico-military goals can be achieved without firing a single bullet. He also pointed to the transformative effect of technology in the wars and transformation of the Armed Forces to remain capable and relevant for future wars.

Addressing the Armed Forces officers of India and friendly countries during the Convocation Ceremony of the 80th Staff Course of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the defence minister said, “Armed Forces must operate jointly and remain future-ready in today’s ever-evolving multi-domain environment where cyber, space & information warfare etc are as potent as conventional operations."

The 80th Staff Course comprises 479 student officers, including 38 personnel from 26 friendly countries. Three women officers are also participating in the course.

The Ministry of Defence in its statement said, "The Defence Minister pointed out that today’s global geopolitics is being redefined by three key metrics: a major pivot towards prioritising national security, a technological tsunami sweeping the global landscape, and accelerating innovation. He urged the officers to study the nuances of these trends in-depth to stay ahead on the strategic-military change curve."

Highlighting that Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies are revolutionising deterrence and war-fighting in critical ways, Rajnath Singh termed the power of technological innovation in combat theatres as breathtaking. “In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, drones have virtually emerged as a new arm, if not a transformative science. The majority of losses of soldiers and equipment have been attributed neither to traditional artillery nor to armour but to drones. Similarly, space capacities in the Low Earth Orbit are transforming military intelligence, persistent surveillance, positioning, targeting and communications, thus taking combat to a new high,” Rajnath said.