Union Min Rajnath Singh urges military officers to study nuances of global geopolitics to remain future ready

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday highlighted the changing characters of warfare which is shifting it from the realm of conventional warfare and politico-military goals can be achieved without firing a single bullet. He also pointed to the transformative effect of technology in the wars and transformation of the Armed Forces to remain capable and relevant for future wars.
Addressing the Armed Forces officers of India and friendly countries during the Convocation Ceremony of the 80th Staff Course of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the defence minister said, “Armed Forces must operate jointly and remain future-ready in today’s ever-evolving multi-domain environment where cyber, space & information warfare etc are as potent as conventional operations."
The 80th Staff Course comprises 479 student officers, including 38 personnel from 26 friendly countries. Three women officers are also participating in the course.
The Ministry of Defence in its statement said, "The Defence Minister pointed out that today’s global geopolitics is being redefined by three key metrics: a major pivot towards prioritising national security, a technological tsunami sweeping the global landscape, and accelerating innovation. He urged the officers to study the nuances of these trends in-depth to stay ahead on the strategic-military change curve."
Highlighting that Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies are revolutionising deterrence and war-fighting in critical ways, Rajnath Singh termed the power of technological innovation in combat theatres as breathtaking. “In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, drones have virtually emerged as a new arm, if not a transformative science. The majority of losses of soldiers and equipment have been attributed neither to traditional artillery nor to armour but to drones. Similarly, space capacities in the Low Earth Orbit are transforming military intelligence, persistent surveillance, positioning, targeting and communications, thus taking combat to a new high,” Rajnath said.
The Defence Minister stressed that the world is in the age of Grey Zone and Hybrid warfare where cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns, and economic warfare have become tools that can achieve politico-military aims without a single shot being fired. He added that India faces persistent threats along its borders, which are further compounded by the challenge of proxy war and terrorism emanating from its neighbourhood.
Rajnath Singh also spoke of the impact of the conflict in West Asia and the geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific on the overall security calculus, in addition to non-traditional security threats such as natural disasters and climate change. He stressed on the need to vigorously pursue the transformation of the Armed Forces to remain capable and relevant for future wars.
The Defence Minister pitched for the development and modernisation of the Armed Forces through self-reliance. “Lessons of the ongoing conflicts teach us that building a resilient, indigenous, and future-ready defence technological & manufacturing ecosystem is not an option, but a strategic necessity. There is a need to develop low-cost high-tech solutions and enhance the fighting capability of the Armed Forces. Our forces must not only keep pace with technological changes, but also lead it,” he said.
Rajnath Singh also batted for enhanced synergy among all components to ensure national security. Fostering a ‘Whole of Nation’ approach while undertaking actions in the entire spectrum of diplomatic, informational, military, economic and technological domains is key to ensuring success in this endeavour, he said.
Referring to the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘MAHASAGAR’ (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) for the Global South, he stated that achieving a better future and prosperity for the nations will always remain a collective pursuit. “Increasing connectivities and dependencies among countries and people implies that the multitude of challenges is better faced together than individually. Mutual interests and synergies will help us achieve our goal at sub regional, regional and even global levels,” he said.
Rajnath Singh exhorted the officers to focus on five ‘A’s - Awareness, Ability, Adaptability, Agility and Ambassadors - to tackle future challenges. “As warfighters and protectors of national security, you need to remain aware of the environment and its implications. You must acquire the ability and skill set required by future leaders. You must imbibe adaptability and agility as key virtues. The battlefield of tomorrow will require leaders who can adapt to unforeseen circumstances, leverage technology to their advantage and come out with innovative solutions. You must become Ambassadors of your respective Armed Forces. Be an ambassador of change and the perfect role model amongst the society at large,” he added.
Staff officers groomed at DSSC
Established in 1948, DSSC is a premier Tri-service training institution that imparts professional education to select middle-level officers of the Indian Armed Forces and friendly countries. It aims to enhance their professional competencies for assuming higher responsibilities. Over the years, more than 19,000 Indian officers and 2,000 international officers have graduated from DSSC, many of whom have risen to become heads of states and military forces worldwide.
Every year, 1,500-1,600 officers sit for the exam but only around 300 get selected.
It is the only course conducted by the Army for which officers have to compete and clear all six papers that include tactics, law and military history. The other courses like the Higher Command, Higher Defence Management and National Defence College are based on nominations.
After completion of the DSSC course, the officers will be eligible for critical staff appointments into the higher formations of the Army and also for foreign postings. DSSC was established in 1905 and it is merit which decides the candidature and not the gender, as the identity of the candidates is hidden from those who check the answer sheets.
The course begins at the end of June every year and goes on till May of the subsequent year.
Institutional Changes at the College
Keeping with the focus of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) Headquarters and the overall direction of the Chief of Defence Staff the College has seen changes promoting synergy and integration. In 2022 the first batch of six women Army officers cracked the competition.
Beginning with this course in June 2024, 80th staff course, as part of reforms towards jointness in the Indian military, reported first by TNIE, a new training wing began its course to train officers at the grassroots level. A small number of selected officers for the first time around 40 trainee officers were put under the newly created joint training team at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC).
A commandant is the head of the DSSC earlier who anchored three verticals each helmed by the chief instructor (CI) of Major General level officer. Recently a brigadier-level joint training officer has been appointed heading the joint training.