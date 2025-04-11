CM Vishnu Deo Sai laid foundation stone for India's first GaN-based semiconductor plant in Raipur

In a significant step for India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing landscape, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday laid the foundation stone for the country’s first ultra-edge technology-based Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor fabrication unit in Nava Raipur.



Developed by Polymatech Electronics Limited with an investment of Rs 1,143 crore, the state-of-the-art facility spanning 3 lakh sq ft will produce high-frequency GaN chips designed to operate between 5.925 GHz and 13.75 GHz (Nodes N102–104), catering to advanced 5G and 6G telecommunications infrastructure and marking a major milestone in India’s technological journey, the officials in the know-how of the upcoming unit shared.



During the event, managing director & CEO of Polymatech Electronics Ltd, Eswara Rao Nandam announced an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore in Chhattisgarh. He said that commercial production from the plant will start from April-May 2026.



CM Sai cited that the upcoming plant is going to be the identity of the new Chhattisgarh. “Our aim is not only to attract investments but to ensure that youth from tribal, rural, and backward regions receive technical training and become active participants in India’s technological revolution”, he said.



The plant aims to manufacture 10 billion chips annually by 2030, with potential to generate thousands of direct jobs and lakhs of indirect employment opportunities. It directly aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives by reducing dependency on imported semiconductors and promoting domestic innovation.



Polymatech will handle the advanced packaging of these high-frequency chips at the Raipur facility, which will also serve as a hub for innovation in radio frequency (RF) systems, defense electronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and high-performance computing.