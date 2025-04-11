Mumbai terror attacks plotter Tahawwur Rana appears mentally stable as NIA begins grilling him

NEW DELHI: When Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused, who was extradited to India on Thursday, was taken from his cell at the NIA headquarters to the interrogation room in the same building on Friday, he was mentally stable indicating that he has come to terms with his extradition, sources said.

Even as he was confronted with initial questions relating to his handlers in Pakistan, his funding and business partners and the sleeper cells in India with whom he was connected, nothing substantial emerged on Friday, but the interrogation team is hopeful that they would uncover details as the process continues.

In Friday's initial questioning, Rana was also asked to give details about the visit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Sajid Mir to India under the pretext of watching a cricket match.

Investigators will also seek the finer details of those who helped one of the prime accused in the case David Coleman Headley in India and received money for it, the sources said.