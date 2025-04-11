PM Modi directs strict action after Varanasi gang-rape survivor names 23 accused

LUCKNOW: Expressing anguish and deep concern over the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl in Varanasi earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 50th visit to his parliamentary constituency on Friday, took a detailed briefing of the incident from the Varanasi Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner and District Magistrate.

The PM, who arrived in Varanasi to launch and lay the foundation for 44 development projects worth Rs 3,900 crore, was briefed immediately after landing.

As per an official statement issued by the authorities, “Immediately after landing, the PM was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the recent rape incident in the city.”

PM Modi directed officials to identify all those involved in the heinous crime and ensure the strictest possible action against them. He also emphasised the need for robust and effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Notably, the case involves the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 persons over a span of seven days from 29 March to 4 April, at different locations across the city.