PM Modi directs strict action after Varanasi gang-rape survivor names 23 accused

LUCKNOW: Expressing anguish and deep concern over the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl in Varanasi earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 50th visit to his parliamentary constituency on Friday, took a detailed briefing of the incident from the Varanasi Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner and District Magistrate.
The PM, who arrived in Varanasi to launch and lay the foundation for 44 development projects worth Rs 3,900 crore, was briefed immediately after landing.
As per an official statement issued by the authorities, “Immediately after landing, the PM was briefed by the police commissioner, divisional commissioner and district magistrate on the recent rape incident in the city.”
PM Modi directed officials to identify all those involved in the heinous crime and ensure the strictest possible action against them. He also emphasised the need for robust and effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
Notably, the case involves the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by 23 persons over a span of seven days from 29 March to 4 April, at different locations across the city.
An FIR has been filed against 12 named and 11 unidentified individuals. So far, nine accused have been arrested, while the search for the remaining suspects continues.
All the arrested individuals have been sent to judicial custody in connection with the case.
According to the victim's father, she had left home to visit her friend on 29 March and remained away until 4 April, when she returned in a subconscious condition under the influence of heavy intoxication.
According to the police, she was lured, taken away, and raped for several days. She was intoxicated repeatedly by the perpetrators of the crime. The involvement of so many men indicates that it was a planned attempt, said the girl’s father.
“Yogi Adityanath is known for tactfully handling such cases. I urge him to give us justice. I do not demand the accused to be hanged, but the punishment should be so severe that people think twice before raping anyone,” he added.