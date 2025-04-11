SP MP Ramji Lal Suman seeks protection from Allahabad HC after Rana Sanga remark sparks backlash

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman, who recently sparked a major controversy by questioning the patriotic credentials of revered Rajput king Rana Sanga, has approached the Allahabad High Court seeking protection for himself and his family in the wake of widespread protests and threats.

Suman, along with his son Randhir Suman, a former MLA, has filed a petition demanding central security and strict legal action against those who attacked his residence in Agra on March 26. The attack followed his remarks on Rana Sanga, in which he allegedly called the historic Rajput king a “traitor”—a statement that provoked widespread outrage among Rajput communities and organisations, most notably the Karni Sena.

The plea, filed through senior advocates Imran Ullah and Vineet Vikram, also seeks a court-monitored fair investigation into the attack and legal safeguards against any future threats. The High Court is expected to hear the matter next week.

According to the petition, the threats against the MP and his family have continued unabated even after the March 26 incident. The Karni Sena and other Rajput groups have been vocal in demanding a public apology from Suman. They have reportedly announced plans to march to Agra again on April 12 if their demands are not met.

The controversy was triggered by a speech in Rajya Sabha on March 21, during which Suman stated that Indian Muslims did not consider Mughal emperor Babur their ideal, clarifying that they follow Prophet Muhammad and the Sufi tradition. However, in a controversial segue, he referred to Rana Sanga’s historical alliance with Babur against Ibrahim Lodi in the early 16th century and questioned Sanga’s patriotism. This remark led to a political firestorm and was seen as a direct insult to Rajput pride.

Suman’s statement has since been condemned by several Rajput leaders and right-wing outfits. Despite the backlash, he has stood by his comments and has not issued an apology. The matter has escalated tensions in Agra and neighbouring areas, prompting local police to heighten security around the MP’s residence.

Following the protests, Suman’s son Randhir had got an FIR lodged against unidentified persons at Hariparvat police station.