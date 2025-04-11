'Tahawwur Rana helped co-conspirator David Headley obtain Indian visa'

MUMBAI: Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, had helped co-conspirator David Coleman Headley to obtain an Indian visa, a Mumbai police official familiar with the probe has said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday evening formally arrested Rana, who was brought to India after being "successfully extradited" from the US.

A special court in Delhi subsequently remanded him in the custody of the agency for 18 days.

Rana had served in the Pakistan Army medical corps before emigrating to Canada in the late 1990s and started an immigration consultancy firm. He later moved to the US and set up an office in Chicago.

Through his firm, Rana gave cover to Headley to carry out a reconnaissance mission in Mumbai prior to the November 2008 attacks and helped him get a ten-year visa extension, the police official said on Thursday.